Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

PRN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.98 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

