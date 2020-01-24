Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stake Reduced by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up about 1.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 197,669 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 325,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 199,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares during the last quarter.

PIE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 30,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

