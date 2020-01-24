Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 327,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,347. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

