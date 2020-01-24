Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 388.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 528,117 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 502,236 shares during the period. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 358,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,240. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

