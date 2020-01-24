Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,577,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 531,817 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 257,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 568,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

