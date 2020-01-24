Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA BSCK remained flat at $$21.26 on Friday. 1,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

