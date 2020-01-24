Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) fell 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32, 64,310 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 678,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.
