Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) fell 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32, 64,310 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 678,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 214.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

