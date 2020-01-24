Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ISRG traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $615.00. 969,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,361. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.31.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.