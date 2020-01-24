Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.57.

ISRG opened at $615.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $12,121,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

