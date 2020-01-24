Intl Fcstone Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,846. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

