Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 857,100 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.