Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,252,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 3,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,753. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

