Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 53,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

