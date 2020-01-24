Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 148.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

