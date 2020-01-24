InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Stake Reduced by Portsea Asset Management LLP

Portsea Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376,478 shares during the quarter. InterXion comprises approximately 18.8% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portsea Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of InterXion worth $29,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in InterXion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterXion by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in InterXion by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InterXion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:INXN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. 29,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

