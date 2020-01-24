International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 million and a PE ratio of -34.29.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

