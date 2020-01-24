Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of IEX:IBKR opened at $48.24 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

