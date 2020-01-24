Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 17,598,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,588,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

