Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 593 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Allergan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 82,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Allergan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Shares of AGN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 176,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,466. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

