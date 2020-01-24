Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after buying an additional 439,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.74. 10,856,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.05. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

