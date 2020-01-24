Intellectus Partners LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $4,641,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $7,368,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $12,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,409 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842 over the last three months.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 278,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.