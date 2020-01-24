Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.57. 164,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.18. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.