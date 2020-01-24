Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 14,850 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of MUI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. 3,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,973. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

