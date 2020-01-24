Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 9,061,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

