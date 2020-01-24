Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given News Sentiment Score of 2.17

Press coverage about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a coverage optimism score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the chip maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

INTC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,867,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

