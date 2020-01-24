Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,096,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 42,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

INTC traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,731,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

