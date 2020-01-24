Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,748,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.37.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

