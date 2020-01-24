Integrafin (LON:IHP) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of IHP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 487.50 ($6.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,123 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 398.03. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

