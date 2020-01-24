Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Receives $68.41 Average PT from Analysts

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

