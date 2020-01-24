Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $884,141.85.

On Friday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.19. 4,303,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after acquiring an additional 932,857 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

