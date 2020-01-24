Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $21,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,337.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,703,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

