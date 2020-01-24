Insider Buying: Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Insider Purchases 4,600 Shares of Stock

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) insider Colin Clark purchased 4,600 shares of Merchants Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

Shares of LON:MRCH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 560 ($7.37). 151,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 537.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.52. Merchants Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company has a market cap of $627.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.08%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

