Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for approximately 1.4% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. 1,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

