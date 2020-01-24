Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up about 1.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

