Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

ILPT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 355,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

