Independent Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €27.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JEN. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €23.62 ($27.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.54 and a 200-day moving average of €24.78. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.