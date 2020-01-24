IMV (NYSE:IMV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,640. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

