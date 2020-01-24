IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 310,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,434. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

