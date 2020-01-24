ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,498,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 2,504,643 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The company has a market cap of $703.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

