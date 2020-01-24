ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.51. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 70,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ImageWare Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

