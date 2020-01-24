IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,566,981 shares of company stock worth $120,801,463. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $80.59 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

