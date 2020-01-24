IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 455 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Iqvia stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

