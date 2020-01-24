IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 60.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,340 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

GPK opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

