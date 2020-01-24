IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $96,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 132.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.27 on Friday, reaching $279.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

