Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $21.94. 107,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.