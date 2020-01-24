Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $2.67 Million in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 426,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 246,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

