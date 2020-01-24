Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5,277.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

NDAQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.50. 22,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

