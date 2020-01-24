Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 218,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

