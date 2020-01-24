Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 53,541 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 36,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

