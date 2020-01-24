Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 129,052 Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 129,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,793,000 after purchasing an additional 288,080 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 92.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,971,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 946,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $169,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 74,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.